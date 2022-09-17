Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $196,373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after buying an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.20. 804,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average is $229.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

