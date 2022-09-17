Flaharty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after buying an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,668. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

