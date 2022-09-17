Flaharty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,474 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 3.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IHI traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $51.28. 1,070,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $66.72.

