Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.98. 1,360,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,951. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $101.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

