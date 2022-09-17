Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,155,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,990. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

