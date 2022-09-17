FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Price Performance

FONR opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. FONAR has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR

FONAR Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.