FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
FONAR Price Performance
FONR opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. FONAR has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FONAR (FONR)
