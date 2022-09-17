Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FWONA. Citigroup lowered their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Formula One Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of FWONA opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

