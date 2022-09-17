Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.36. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.21 and a 12 month high of 0.97.
Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile
