Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fosterville South Exploration Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.36. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12 month low of 0.21 and a 12 month high of 0.97.

Get Fosterville South Exploration alerts:

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.