Fractal Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $365,277.34 and $52,619.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.02034737 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fractal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal is an open-source zero-margin protocol designed to define a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

