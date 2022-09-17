Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $154.44

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$154.44 and last traded at C$155.31, with a volume of 236333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$161.32.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$194.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.01. The company has a market cap of C$30.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$164.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.45.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
