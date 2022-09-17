Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter worth about $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 74,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Universal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.