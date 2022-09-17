Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Shares Up 8.1%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 44,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 92,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Freeman Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.
