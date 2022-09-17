G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Short Interest Update

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 117.0 days.

G City Stock Performance

Shares of G City stock remained flat at $5.42 on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34. G City has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Get G City alerts:

About G City

(Get Rating)

Read More

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

Receive News & Ratings for G City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.