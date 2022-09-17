Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GEEX stock remained flat at $10.12 on Friday. 669,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Company Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

