GamyFi Platform Price Tops $0.0648 on Major Exchanges (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $53,486.57 and $120,130.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00077568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

GamyFi Platform is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2021. GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.

According to CryptoCompare, “GamyFi is a Blockchain based E-Sports and gaming platform which incentives gamers and sports enthusiasts for their skills and knowledge with rewards and NFTs. GamyFi platform uses blockchain technology to keep it fair for all while being secure and fast. “

