GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,005 ($12.14).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBG shares. Barclays raised their target price on GB Group from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

GB Group Price Performance

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 590 ($7.13) on Friday. GB Group has a one year low of GBX 383 ($4.63) and a one year high of GBX 961 ($11.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 492.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 515.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,428.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at GB Group

GB Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Chris Clark sold 87,750 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.23), for a total value of £379,957.50 ($459,107.66).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

