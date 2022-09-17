Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GECFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Gecina Price Performance

Shares of Gecina stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. Gecina has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

