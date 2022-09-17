Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Genesis Healthcare Price Performance

GENN stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

