GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GigCapital5 Price Performance

GIA remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Friday. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,934. GigCapital5 has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 76.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 509,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 220,942 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 84.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 436,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199,800 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 505,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the second quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in GigCapital5 by 189.2% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.