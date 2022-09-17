Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $76.00 at Truist Financial

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

