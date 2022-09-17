Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 4154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $689.93 million, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

See Also

