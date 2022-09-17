Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association owned about 0.32% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,691,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

