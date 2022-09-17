GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

