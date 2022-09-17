GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $75.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

