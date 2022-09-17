GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance
Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $75.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GGNDF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.