GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

GOCO stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. GoHealth has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

