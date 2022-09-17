GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
GoHealth Price Performance
GOCO stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. GoHealth has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.