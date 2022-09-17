Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Path Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPCO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,050. Golden Path Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Path Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Golden Path Acquisition by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Golden Path Acquisition by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 574,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 41,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Path Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

