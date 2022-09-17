Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.30

Golem (GLM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Golem has a market cap of $303.59 million and $51.09 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065836 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Golem Profile

GLM is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

