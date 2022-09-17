Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 14th

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
Granite Construction Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of GVA opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $43.98.
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
