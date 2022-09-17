Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 14th

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GVA opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

Granite Construction Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,345,000 after purchasing an additional 137,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.