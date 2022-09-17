Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
Granite Construction Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:GVA opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Construction (GVA)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.