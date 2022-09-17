Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

NYSE:GVA opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

