Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.13. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 33,396 shares.

Graphite One Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.38 million and a PE ratio of -9.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

