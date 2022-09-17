Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Director Sells $165,984.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greif Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:GEF opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

