Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 105,256 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 2.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,293,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,774,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,030,000 after purchasing an additional 193,456 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 298,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. 10,565,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,177,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

