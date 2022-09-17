Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $5.49 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $308.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,380,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,653. The firm has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

