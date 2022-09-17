Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $177.35. 6,417,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

