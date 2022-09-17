Grin (GRIN) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $149,359.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,871.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00170048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00287365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00762197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00614922 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00262746 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.