Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 35,990 shares.The stock last traded at $56.92 and had previously closed at $56.34.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2,418.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

