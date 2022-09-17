Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. 62,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,123. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 213.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

