GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in GSK by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 0.6 %

GSK stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.