happy birthday coin (HBDC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,365.00

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One happy birthday coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. happy birthday coin has a total market cap of $11,900.20 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.02021982 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102795 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00826892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About happy birthday coin
happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for happy birthday coin is happycoinholdings.com. The official message board for happy birthday coin is t.me/happycoinholdings.
happy birthday coin Coin Trading
