Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $524.71

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 524.71 ($6.34) and traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.20). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.20), with a volume of 28,173 shares trading hands.

Hargreaves Services Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 476.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 524.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.31 million and a P/E ratio of 420.67.

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

