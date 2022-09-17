HC Wainwright Increases Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target to $50.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.89.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,083,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,736,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.