HC Wainwright Increases Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target to $50.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.89.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,083,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,736,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

