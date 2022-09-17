Head-To-Head Review: Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) vs. Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metromile and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Metromile currently has a consensus price target of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 95.24%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $4.27, indicating a potential upside of 384.66%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Metromile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

62.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Hippo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Metromile and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -130.53% -57.64% -35.26% Hippo -218.29% -27.99% -14.09%

Volatility and Risk

Metromile has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metromile and Hippo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million 1.31 -$216.46 million ($1.81) -0.58 Hippo $91.20 million 5.52 -$371.40 million ($0.44) -2.00

Metromile has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metromile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hippo beats Metromile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

