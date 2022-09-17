Head to Head Review: Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) vs. Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Boqii shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rent the Runway and Boqii, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 2 9 0 2.82 Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Rent the Runway presently has a consensus price target of $8.91, suggesting a potential upside of 207.21%. Boqii has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,614.29%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than Rent the Runway.

This table compares Rent the Runway and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -76.30% -293.74% -37.01% Boqii -9.06% -51.27% -12.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rent the Runway and Boqii’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $203.30 million 0.91 -$211.80 million ($8.54) -0.34 Boqii $187.15 million 0.11 -$20.25 million ($0.90) -1.56

Boqii has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rent the Runway. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rent the Runway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boqii beats Rent the Runway on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

