Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of HCAT opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $564.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

