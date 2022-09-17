Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 379,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Hemisphere Media Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 977.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hemisphere Media Group Stock Performance

HMTV remained flat at $7.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 15.74%.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.