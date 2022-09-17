Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 379,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Hemisphere Media Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 977.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Hemisphere Media Group Stock Performance
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 15.74%.
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.