Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (HRCR) to Issue Dividend of $4.80 on September 30th

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 4.80 per share on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Hershey Creamery Stock Performance

Shares of HRCR opened at $4,300.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,398.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3,346.25. Hershey Creamery has a one year low of $3,100.00 and a one year high of $3,320.00.

Get Hershey Creamery alerts:

About Hershey Creamery

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Hershey Creamery Company, Inc produces, sells, and distributes bulk ice cream and ice cream novelties. It offers various flavors of bulk ice cream, including reduced fat and no sugar added bulk ice creams; hand dipped products, such as ice cream shakes, splits, smoothies, cups, and dishes; pre-packaged ice-cream products, which comprise scrounds, round pints, rounds, foam cups, slices, and ice cream cakes; creamy soft serve ice creams; and frozen drinks, which include milkshakes, smoothies, frozen coffee drinks, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Creamery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey Creamery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.