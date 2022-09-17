High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Update

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

High Liner Foods stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

