Honey Price Reaches $11.61 on Exchanges (HNY)

Honey (HNY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Honey has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $11,319.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honey has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Honey coin can now be purchased for $11.61 or 0.00054762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Honey

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Honey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

