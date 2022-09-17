Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,417,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.22. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.