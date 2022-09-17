Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.89. 4,380,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

